James Arthur Meherg, 79, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was born on April 7, 1943. He is the son of the late Ira Meherg and the late Minnie Tarwater Meherg.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 5:19 pm
James Arthur Meherg, 79, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was born on April 7, 1943. He is the son of the late Ira Meherg and the late Minnie Tarwater Meherg.
He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, eating sweets and watching western movies. He also liked to work on cars, listen to old country music and hanging out with his friends any chance he could.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Hoyt Meherg, Willie Meherg, Olin Meherg, Doug Meherg and Neal Meherg; sisters, Myrt Roper and Dorothy Cline.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Joan Strickland; daughter, Bonnie Meherg of Winston; son, James Strickland of Douglasville; sister, Sue Meherg of Villa Rica; brother, Glenn Meherg of Villa Rica; three grandchildren; Dre, Mesha and Kiana Lovelace; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.