James Bailey Cook was born on Sept. 11, 1937. He was known simply as Bailey. He was the 4th of 11 children born to CB and Marguerite Cook. From an early age his lighthearted, slightly mischievous nature made him instantly liked and easily loved by those around him. Growing up in a large family in rural Columbus, Georgia, Bailey developed a deep appreciation for God, family, tending the soil and high school football. While making football headlines he was smitten by a young woman, Frankie Warren and he talked her into walking through life by his side and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. They loved each other beautifully and she walked with him all the way home to heaven on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Bailey sought to honor God in how he lived his life whether it was serving at his church, offering hospitality and a smile or building and fixing things. He was forever joking, grinning and all out belly laughing at his own antics. He served God and his community out of his abundance of good nature.
He was always faithful and kind, whether it was as a husband, dad, granddad, great granddad, as a National Guardsman, delivering milk, working at General Motors or supervising crews at Blue Circle Cement company. He believed Psalms 22:1, “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver and gold.” He left this world with his good name intact and loving favor in abundance.
Bailey Cook is survived by his wife, Frankie Cook; and children, son, Charles Cook and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Pam Cook Grantham and her husband, Jimmy. He was favored with grandchildren, Jesse Day, Kyle Grantham, Hannah Stamps, Sharley Long, Anna Cook, Jake Cook, Josh Cook and Caleb Cook along with their spouses. He was also Pawpaw to 16 great-grandchildren. This adds up to a well lived, successful life. He stayed the course, and finished his race a wealthy man. All his days he sought justice, loved mercy and walked humbly with his God.
Bailey suffered with Alzheimer’s for more than 16 years. Even though he knew his mind was being robbed early on, and many days were difficult he looked for happiness. It would bring much joy to us, his family, if in lieu of flowers you would donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in Bailey’s name. Our family wishes no one else has to experience this disease and hopes to see a cure found in the near future. http://act.alz.org/goto/baileycook
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. with the Rev. James Cook officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
