Funeral services for James Bedingfield, age 82, of Wedowee will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. CST at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dennis Meeks and Bro. Terry Rainwater officiating. Burial will follow at Campbellton Baptist Church in Fairburn, Georgia, with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. CST on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of James Bedingfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.