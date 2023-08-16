Funeral services for James Bedingfield, age 82, of Wedowee will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. CST at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dennis Meeks and Bro. Terry Rainwater officiating. Burial will follow at Campbellton Baptist Church in Fairburn, Georgia, with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. CST on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Mr. Bedingfield passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Hale Bedingfield of Wedowee; two daughters, Robin Eschman of Griffin, GA, and Angel McVay of Jacksonville, FL; four sons, Chris Bedingfield (Lynette) of Albany, GA, Nesbit Bedingfield (Vicki) of McDonough, GA, Charlie Bedingfield of Dexter, GA, and Jon Pierce of Jonesboro, GA; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Crickett Ransom (Steve) of Palmetto, GA, and Cookie Rainwater (Terry) of Hogansville, GA; and four brothers, Bobby Joe Bedingfield of Douglasville, GA, Billy Bedingfield (Elaine) of Woodland, AL, Roy Bedingfield and David Bedingfield (Melissa), both of Mableton, GA. Mr. Bedingfield was pawpaw to many more adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout his life.
Pallbearers will be Elijah Bedingfield, Tommy Bedingfield, Tony Brown, Dylan Bedingfield, Dustin George, and Riley Hale.
A Fulton County, Georgia native, Mr. Bedingfield was born on June 7, 1941, the son of William Robert and Sallie Mae Huggins Bedingfield. He was a member of Mission Baptist Church and was a self-employed mechanic. Mr. Bedingfield enjoyed his retirement. He loved serving others through his various ministries, whether it be the jail ministry, his ministry at Knollwood Apartments, or JE Ministries, where he and his wife fed and touched many, many lives. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Wesley Scarborough; and brothers, Johnny Bedingfield and Thomas Bedingfield.
Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Roanoke.
