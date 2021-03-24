Mr. James Billy Stanley, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.
He was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Acworth, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Joseph Willard Stanley and the late Mrs. Gladys Kirkendall. Mr. Stanley liked fishing, gardening and golfing. He was of the Church of God faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Mae Adams Stanley.
Mr. Stanley is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Pat Aenchbacher of Douglasville, Georgia; sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Regina Stanley of Winston, Georgia, Darryl Stanley of Decatur, Georgia; sister, Naomi Davis of Marietta, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Joyce Stanley of Douglasville, Georgia; one granddaughter, Anna Ralph; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. from Rosehaven Cemetery with the Rev. Pat Aenchbacher officiating. Interment followed at Rosehaven Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
