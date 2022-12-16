James Ralph Broom Sr., 85, of Lithia Springs, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Emily Ann McGouirk Broom and 4 children. James Ralph Broom Jr. (Susan Hoge), Kenneth Hamilton Broom, Kathleen Hilma Broom, and William Nelson Broom (Eugenia Armas).

He is survived by 8 grandchildren, Jacob Hamilton Broom, Jordan Thomas Broom, Andrew Skylar Broom, James Ralph Broom III (Amanda Libby), Caroline Emily Broom, Sergei Cupertino Valenzuela, Samuel James Broom, and Owen McGouirk Broom and 4 great grandchildren, Madison India Templeton-Broom, William Levi Hamilton Templeton-Broom, James Ralph Broom IV, and Victoria Ann Broom. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard Ellis Broom (Patricia Hardy), Joyce Broom Leo, Charles Howard Broom (Ann Morris). He is predeceased by his parents Herman Thomas Broom and Ellie Mae Summers Broom and stepmother Noreen House Broom and son-in-law Augustine Leo (Joyce).

