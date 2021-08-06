James Cicero Huckaby Sr., 99, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Jim, as known
to his family and friends, was born as the only son among four sisters
in Douglasville,
GA in 1922, to Thomas Pierce Huckaby and Alva Lee Winn. Jim was married to Doris
Ann Vansant Huckaby for 74 years, the father of one son, four daughters, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Jim grew up in Douglasville, GA, graduating from Douglas County
High School. He graduated from
Young Harris College 1941. Jim served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during WWII. Following the war Jim attended Georgia Institute of Technology. He
had a 35 year career with IBM and continued to work
as a Certified Financial Planner
until he was 92. Jim was much loved by
all who knew him
and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for Jim was planned for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Chapel at 136 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328. All were invited to attend. A private military graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park was held for family only.
