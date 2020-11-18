Mr. James Culberson Jr., 76, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville Thursday, Nov. 19,
2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Mary Payne (daughter) and others from the Family speaking. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Dementia Society and Research Foundation.
