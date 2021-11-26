Mr. James Donald Wallace, age 82, of Lithia Springs, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
He was born July 5, 1939 in Clay County, Alabama. He was the son of the late Mr. Braxton Wallace and the late Mrs. Fannie Belle Miller. He loved woodworking, hunting, gardening, and traveling, but most of all he loved his family. Mr. Wallace was an avid Alabama fan (“Roll Tide”).
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Carolyn Carruth Wallace and sister, Inez Smith.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Mark Lee of Douglasville, Tina Smith and Michael Harding of Sugar Hill, GA; brother and sister-in- law, Lavelle Wallace and Lydia Wallace of Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren, Brittney and Brandi Smith, Patrick Smith, Kaleigh Smith and Mike Chosewood, Ashton Lee and Mayar Karma, and Makenzie Lee and one great grandchild, Marleigh Hendrix. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5-8 p.m., and will receive friends Saturday November 27, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Marbut officiating. Internment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
