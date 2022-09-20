Col. James Edgar Graham, Retired, age 78, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born November 6, 1943, son of the late Mr. William Murr Graham and the late Mrs. Roberta Ardith Edgar. Mr. Graham was in the United States Army for 30 years. He loved his family and his country.
In addition to his parents his is preceded in death by his brother, William Graham; sister, Barbara Sheldon.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jane Rosech Graham; daughters, Lori (Matthew) Silas, Stacy (James) Andersen; sister, Judy McNatt; half-brother, Scott Guild; grandchildren, James Andersen, Sara Silas, Samantha Andersen and Chloe Silas.
According to Mr. Graham’s wishes he was cremated, no services planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
