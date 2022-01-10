Mr. James Franklin Garrett Sr., age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born on December 5, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late George E. Garrett, Sr. and Margaret Garrett. He attended high school at West Fulton where he played baseball and was captain of the football team. Following high school he married the love of his life Miss. Jacquelyn Ann Rackstraw, who was also a cheerleader at West Fulton. His love of baseball continued into his adult life. He played on a semi-pro team, then later in life his church softball team. A successful salesman, he worked as a meat broker for the better part of his working years. Mr. Garrett was the life of the party, always telling jokes and stories.
He was a lover of Christ, helping found the Faith Evangelical Methodist Church, which later became Faith Community Church. He was a devoted member for 65 years. His hospitality and sociable personality were a testament to his work within the church. He severed as song leader, sang in the choir, the Sunday School Superintendent, and helped organize breakfasts and other gatherings for the church. A wonderful husband and father, always making sure his family was provided for. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Garrett, Jr. and Gerald Garrett; and a nephew, Gene Garrett, III.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Jacquelyn Ann Garrett; children, Gay (Greg) Burge, Janie (John) Alexander, and James (Shelley) Garrett, Jr.; grandchildren, Anna (Josh) Henderson, Phillip (Kelsie) Burge, Rebekah (Troy) Wilson, Jay (Andrea) Alexander, Aaron (Jordan) Alexander, Drew Alexander, Lance (Vicki) Alexander, Hannah Garrett, Trey Garrett, and Kaitlyn Garrett; great-grandchildren, Jack, Nick, Will, Kylie, Alyson, Emma, Gracie, and Norah; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at Faith Community Church, 305 N Burnt Hickory Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Garrett Jr. officiating. He will be laid to rest at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. For those attending the service, masks are required while inside the church building.
