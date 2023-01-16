James “Jamie” Franklin Harrell, age 53, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born in Douglasville, Georgia on February 13, 1969.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 am. Following the service, the burial will take place at J.P. Chastain Memorial Park, 4407 Old Highway 76 Blue Ridge, GA 30513.
