James Freeman Mooney, age 79 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on May 21, 2021. He was born February 28, 1942 in Gilmer County, Georgia, the son of the late James Gardy Mooney and the late Lillian Mae Cantrell Mooney. He retired from Southwire after thirty-seven years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Garrett; and brothers: Clifford Mooney, Junie Mooney, Willard Mooney, and Clay Mooney. Survivors include his wife, Pearly Adeline Rampley Mooney; son and daughter-in-law, Joe & Jennifer Mooney of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa & Tony Reese of Carrollton, Georgia; brother, Clemon Mooney of Ellijay, Georgia; and grandchildren: Nathan James Reese, David Caleb Reese, Krysta & Micah Hessler, Ashleigh Mooney, Andrew Mooney, Evan Mooney, and Kaylee Fuqua.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Keith Jiles officiating. Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers Joe Mooney, Steve Williams, Tony Reese, Nathan Reese, David Reese, Teddy Rampley, Robert Rampley, and Willie Rampley.
