James Garland Vance Sr., 81, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church
St. Douglasville, GA 30134.
The Rev. Karen Bennett of the Tranquil A.M.E. Church, Douglasville, will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The viewing will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at funeral home chapel.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary of Douglasville.
