James Henry Landrum, 84, of Lithia Springs, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation in the chapel at the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Harris officiating.
In accordance with James wishes he will be cremated.
