Mr. James “Herman” Fernander, age 88, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday October 3, 2020 in Villa Rica, GA.
Herman was born on November 18, 1931 in Villa Rica, GA to Albert and Queenie Fernander. He grew up in the Villa Rica community and graduated from Douglas County High School on May 16, 1950. Herman was married to Louise (Smith) Fernander for 55 wonderful years. He successfully owned and operated Fernander’s Service Station and Grocery along Hwy 78 in Villa Rica for over 15 years. Herman hand built the houses where he and Louise raised their 4 children, Jim, Terry, Gregg, and Christy. Herman was proud of the home he had built, and that is where he could be found if he was not outdoors. From raising large gardens, riding his tractor or just sitting on the front porch swing, Herman loved to be outside.
Herman is preceded in death by his mother and father, Queenie and Albert Fernander; sister Laura Fernander; sister Louise Harper and husband Ed; and brother-in-law Manuel Richardson all of Villa Rica.
Those left to cherish Herman’s memory include his loving wife Louise Fernander of Villa Rica; son Jim Fernander of Winston; son Terry Fernander and wife Dawn of Villa Rica; son Gregg Jordan and wife Kelly of Villa Rica; daughter Christy Wynn and husband Kevin of Villa Rica; granddaughter Victoria Jordan Gaba and husband Geraldo of Rock Hill, SC/Albania; grandson Will Wynn and wife Kristen of Bremen; brother Norman Fernander and wife Margaret of Villa Rica; and sister Ruth Richardson of Villa Rica.
Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Smith, Th.D., Ph.D. officiating. A eulogy will be given by Victoria Jordan Gaba.
The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The family would like to thank Sacred Journey Hospice for their kind and loving care during his last days.
Interment will follow service in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery
During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and the Funeral Service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and wear personal protective equipment.
To Send Condolences to the family or share a memory please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.