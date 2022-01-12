Funeral services for James J. “Jack” Harlin, 88, of Lithia Springs, will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Freedom Harbor Church with Bro. Larry McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at Highway Memorial Gardens with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Friday.
Mr. Harlin passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Wellstar Tranquility of Cobb County in Austell.
Survivors include his wife, Bertha Harlin; one son, Terry James Harlin (fiancé, Debra Lyn Hennesy) of Castle Rock, CO; two grandchildren, Natasha Harlin and Nicholas Harlin; and two stepgrandchildren, Amy Velez and Dylan Mundt.
Born in Roanoke, Ala., to James Allen and Mary Etta Harlin on Feb. 21, 1933, Mr. Harlin served in the U.S. Army in Korea for two years, then moved to Atlanta in his 20s to work at Lockheed Martin. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Upon retiring as a machinist after 43 years, he was honored in what many declared to be the most well attended voluntary celebration for a retiree they had ever seen. Esteemed by his coworkers, “Jack” also received lavish praise from his employers for his diligence, ability to get along with everyone, and for never having been late to work.
He led with his heart, always seeing the good in others, always showing patience and kindness, and always thinking of his family first. His understated sense of humor ranged from silly to poignant, but he always had a way to make those around him smile or laugh. Jack was a huge college football fan, especially the SEC, a talented water skier, and a gifted basketball player who led Woodland High School to the championship game.
He loved the open road, becoming part owner of a trucking company while employed full time, then driving wherever a freelance job would take him after his retirement. He also had a particular fondness for sweets, particularly his wife’s cookies and cakes. Perhaps this fondness inspired the response to his grandchildren whenever they asked how he was doing, “Fine and dandy, just like candy.” He eschewed the spotlight, instead always making his family the center of his world. James Jasper Harlin was a great man, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Julia “Dolly” Butler, Shelly Harlin, Robert O. Harlin, J. D. Harlin, Paul Cantrell, Ruby Bowen, Burlis Cantrell, Christine Laney, Elmer Ray Harlin, Rodolph Harlin, Myrtie McDaniel, Helen Cline and R. Z. Harlin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneral
Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Roanoke, Ala.
