Mr. James “Jamie” Alan Warner, age 38 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born November 6, 1981, in Marietta, Georgia, the son of Mr. Alan Lance Warner and the late Mrs. Wanda Yvonne Bradford Warner. Mr. Warner was an all-around entertainer and performer. He was a talented musician, juggler, fire-breather, knife juggler and performed many other side shows.
Jamie is survived by his daughter, London Meeks-Warner of Douglasville; his father, Alan Lance Warner of Douglasville; his sister, Hayley Warner of Athens, Georgia; his brother and sister-in-law, Kelley and Eva Warner of Carrollton; and two nieces, Crimson and Scarlett.
According to Mr. Warner’s wishes, he will be cremated. A private visitation will be held and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Little Big Jam Fields in Bowdon with details to be announced at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
