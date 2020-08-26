Mr. James “Jim” Clayton Ray, 74, of Lithia Springs, formerly of Frankfort, Michigan, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. Graveside services will take place with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Mr. James Clayton Ray to the AMVETS Post #118, 10940 E. Veterans Memorial Highway, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 or to the donor’s charity of choice.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.