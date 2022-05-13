James “Jim” William Beach Jr., 76, of Villa Rica, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
In accordance with his wishes, Jim will be cremated. There are no plans for a Celebration of Life at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1825 Barrett Lakes Boulevard, Suite 280, Kennesaw, GA 30144, www.cancer.org.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
