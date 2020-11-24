Mr. James ‘Jimbo’ Benjamin Sprayberry, 46, of Douglasville, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
