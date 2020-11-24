Mr. James ‘Jimbo’ Benjamin Sprayberry, 46, of Douglasville, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

To plant a tree in memory of James Sprayberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.