James Jimmy “Ghost” Monroe Clayton Sr., 74, of McAlester, Oklahoma, formerly of Douglasville, Georgia passed away March 18, 2021.
He was born in Smyrna, Georgia on Aug. 11, 1946, to the late William Floyd Clayton and the late Evelyn Black Clayton. James was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was past Commander of American Legion Post #145 in Douglasville and past Legion
Riders Director of Post #145. He was the owner of Jimmy’s Upholstery in McAlester, Oklahoma.
James is survived by his children, Marilyn Brock and her husband Dan, Jamie and Charity Clayton, Billy Clayton, Josh Clayton, Ashley Croft; grandchildren, Justin Clayton, Tiffany Thompson, Tye Clinner-Clayton, Timberleigh Clayton, Cierra Bayne, Jayla Bayne, Elyce Tucker, Will Tucker, Belle Croft, Heather Edwards, Brittany Barnes, Ashley and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Bellamy, Waylon, Wyatt, Alyssa, Alexis, Stephanie, Chase, David, Karleigh, Avery, Braxton, Chloe and Zachery Rodgeris.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the funeral home with Steve McGill officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
