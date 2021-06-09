James Keith Nelson, 53, of Winston, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born September 17, 1967 in Millington, Tenn., the son of the late Cdr. James M. Nelson and the late Claudine B. Nelson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Craig A. Nelson.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his sister Teresa A. Nelson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister-in-law Jan E. Nelson of Whitesburg; brother Joseph M. Nelson and sister-in-law Sandra N. Nelson of Winston; and brother Christopher B. Nelson and his partner Arthur L. Kent of Winter Park, Fla. Keith is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved so dearly.
According to his wishes, he was cremated. Keith’s family will be privately celebrating his life.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Keith with a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or a charity of your choice. If making a donation, please choose the email notification and send it to: chris.nelson@chrisnelsonre.com so his family may thank you for your generosity.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
