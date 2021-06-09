Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.