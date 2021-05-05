Mr. James Lancy McElroy, age 83 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born October 10, 1937 in Hulet, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Boyd McElroy and the late Mrs. Mary William Agan. Mr. McElroy loved to go fishing and hunting. Mr. McElroy was a member of Central Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice McElroy; sons, Hank McElroy and Jerry McElroy.
Mr. McElroy is survived by daughter, Tina Bennett of Alabama; son, Scott McElroy of Florida; brother-in-law, Jimmy Smith of White Oak, Georgia; sister-in-law, Chery Waggoner of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Bennett, Felicia Smith and Tabitha Pica; several grandchildren; several niece and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
