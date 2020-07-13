James Larry Easterwood, age 79, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on September 11, 1940, the son of the late James Daniel Easterwood and the late Clara Mae McGuire Easterwood. Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a skilled carpenter and worked as a General Contractor in residential construction for many years. He was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church in Austell.
Larry loved the outdoors. Whether he was fishing, camping, playing or coaching sports, or peddling produce — especially watermelons — Larry “the watermelon man” was in his element as long as he was outside! Larry loved to talk and it has been said that he never met a stranger! He was a friend to animals of all kinds and loved taking care of them. He served as a coach for many young boys throughout the years and enjoyed mentoring them and watching them become the men they are today. He loved his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers: Lewis Easterwood and Herbert Easterwood; his sister-in-law: Evelyn Crankshaw; his brothers-in-law: Billy Tollison, Bobby Tollison and Milton Tollison.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Diane Tollison Easterwood of Lithia Springs; daughter and son-in-law: Sherry and John Beckham of Winston; son and daughter-in-law: Lamar and Melissa Easterwood of Lithia Springs; grandchildren and their spouses: John and Jessica Beckham, Jr. of Bremen, Tabetha and Jonathan Nash of Whitesburg, and Preston and Courtney Easterwood of McKinley, FL; great grandchildren: Launa Bell, Landon, Peyton, Noah, Caleb, Aubrey, Asher, and Sloane; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Linda Easterwood, Lawrence Tollison, Earl and Connie Tollison, Jerry Tollison, Ronnie and Joyce Tollison, and Michael Tollison; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and also on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the service hour.
The Funeral Service will be held in Hightower’s Chapel on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev.Lamar Easterwood officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Military Funeral Honors.
John “John-John” Beckham, Jr., Preston Easterwood, Jonathan Nash, Tony Crankshaw, Johnny Crankshaw, Lewis Easterwood, Herbert Easterwood, and Cary Jordan serving as Pallbearers. Ricky Crankshaw will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray medical and funeral expenses. Please call 770-489-2818 for more information.
