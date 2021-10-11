James Lee Carr, Jr., 69, of Lithia Spring, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born on June 21, 1952, son of the late James Lee Carr, Sr. and Hilda Frances Hardy Carr.
James is survived by his sister, Sandra Reynolds and brother-in-law David Zeiters.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Diane Zeiters.
Per his family’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
