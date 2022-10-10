James London Morris Jr., 83, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
He was born in Atlanta on Sept. 23, 1939, son of the late James London Morris Sr. and the late Ethel Howse.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
James London Morris Jr., 83, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
He was born in Atlanta on Sept. 23, 1939, son of the late James London Morris Sr. and the late Ethel Howse.
His life included car racing, cross county motorcycle touring, commercial net fishing, fresh water fishing, boats, horses, camping and meeting the Hollywood actors, Peter Fonda and Erik Estrada. He is a Mason in good standing with Gulf Breeze masonic Lodge #347 since 1975.
He is survived by his children, Alan Morris (Danielle Lewis), Michael Morris (Lynn), Darla Turner (Wade), Sheila “Janie” Stone, Kacey Loggins (Chris); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Carol Dillard, Bebe New, Brenda Daniels, Arthur Hein.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Morris; his second wife, Barbara Morris; brother, Richard Morris.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Michael Young officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.