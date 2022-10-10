James London Morris Jr., 83, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

He was born in Atlanta on Sept. 23, 1939, son of the late James London Morris Sr. and the late Ethel Howse.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Friday, October 14, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Oct 15
Funeral
Saturday, October 15, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Oct 15
Interment
Saturday, October 15, 2022
2:00PM
Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery
8640 Rose Avenue
Douglasville, Ga 30134
Oct 15
Visitation
Saturday, October 15, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
