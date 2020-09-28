Mr. James Louis Fagas, age 74 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
He was born June 19, 1946, in Wilson, North Carolina the son of the late Mr. Lambros Demetrius Fagas and the late Mrs. Minnie Almeta Coley Fagas. Mr. Fagas proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corp. He was very patriotic and unashamed of his Love for his country. Fishing was his passion. He was a founding member of the Tri-County Bass Club. Mr. Fagas was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Fagas.
Mr. Fagas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Sandra Lee Woodall Fagas of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Sonia Fagas and Charlie Ball of Lindale, Georgia, Lisa and Anthony Reese of Bremen, Georgia, Helena and Jonathan Hazelwood of Bremen, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen and Lenwood Mercer of Kinston, North Carolina, Kay Bradbury of Longs, South Carolina; twelve grandchildren, Alyssa Bailey, Miranda Bailey, Tyler Fagas, Madison McIntyre, Savannah McElwaney, Jimmy and Joshua Reese, John Goulet, Briar Ball, Karlia Ball, Shawnna Ball, Shelbie Ball; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mr. Fagas’ wishes, he was cremated. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ikey Watson and friend, Billy Seabrook, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to U.S. Marine Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.