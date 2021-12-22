James Lucian Kirkwood, 91, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
He was born in Macon, Georgia on Nov. 2, 1930. After graduating high school, James joined the United States Army at 17 years old. He served for 40 years in both the Army and National Guard before retiring as a Warrant Officer. After retiring, his devoted work ethic lead him to hold employment with the Douglas County School System, H&R Block as a store manager, and a volunteer AARP tax preparer. James was a master gardener, a great cook, and a DIYer in his spare time. He was a lifetime member of the Gate City Guard and a resident of Douglas County for 47 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Herman Lucian and Thelma Joyce (English) Kirkwood of Macon, Georgia; his brother, Calvin R. Kirkwood of Moultrie, Georgia; and his sister, Laverne Whitley of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Lenora Wynn of Snellville, Georgia; nephews, Stan Wynn and John Wynn of Snellville, Georgia; and many other nieces and nephews in both Georgia and North Carolina.
Ms. Walburga “Wally” Reitmair, age 89, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on November 23, 2021. She was born in Planegg, Germany on December 25, 1931. A resident of Douglas County for 47 years, Wally enjoyed her home and yard, spoiling her dogs and birds, and cooked wonderful holiday meals for the family. She and James visited her family in Germany on many occasions. They also enjoyed attending Military Balls together. She retired from Selig Chemical Company where she worked for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johann and Therese Reitmair and her siblings.
Wally is survived by her nieces and nephews in Germany.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
