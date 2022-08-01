James Milford “Jimmy” Haddle Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Douglasville.
Jimmy was born on Feb. 14, 1940, in Spartanburg, S.C. to James M. Haddle Sr. and Cornelia Huffine Haddle. He grew up in Douglasville, where he played various sports and worked in his grandfather’s cotton and fertilizer warehouse. He was a 1958 graduate of Douglas County High School, where he was the star quarterback for the DCHS Tigers football team. He went on to The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina where he played football for the Citadel Bulldogs and was the chairman of the Honor Council.
After graduating with the Citadel Class of 1962, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army as an Artillery lieutenant. After serving in various locations in the U.S. and South Korea, he returned to Douglasville in 1966 and joined his father as a partner in Haddle Insurance Agency, where he forged a distinguished career spanning 42 years.
He completed law school at the Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta, graduating with a LLB in 1969.
Over the years, he was a constant presence in the community, serving on the Development Authority Board, the DC Chamber of Commerce, the Douglas County Jaycees, the local chapters of Habitat for Humanity, the Boys & Girls Club, Loving Hands Ministries, and the Mission Board of the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville. He impacted a number of young lives as a mentor with the Douglas County School System for 29 years. An avid runner, Jimmy was a fixture in local races and the Atlanta Track Club and completed 49 consecutive Peachtree Road Races.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Christopher Haddle; and brothers-in-law, Bob Keck and Rock Pursley.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Haddle; son, Marc William Haddle (Kelly); grandsons, Zachary and Henry Haddle; sisters, Patricia Keck and Emmaline Pursley; stepson, Brad Scott; along with several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, Jimmy was cremated.
A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Douglasville on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at the church prior to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Loving Hands Ministries or Mission Board of the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
