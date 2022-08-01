James Milford “Jimmy” Haddle Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Douglasville.

Jimmy was born on Feb. 14, 1940, in Spartanburg, S.C. to James M. Haddle Sr. and Cornelia Huffine Haddle. He grew up in Douglasville, where he played various sports and worked in his grandfather’s cotton and fertilizer warehouse. He was a 1958 graduate of Douglas County High School, where he was the star quarterback for the DCHS Tigers football team. He went on to The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina where he played football for the Citadel Bulldogs and was the chairman of the Honor Council.

