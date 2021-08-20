James Oree Moore III, 54, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
He was born on July 31, 1967, in Newnan, Georgia, Son of Pauline G. Moore and the late James Oree Moore Jr. He was employed with IBM as a Network Administrator. He graduated high school at Oak Mountain Academy and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He attended West Georgia College, and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Georgia Tech.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tina M. Chase. He is survived by his wife, Diane Fortier Moore; children, Mason Alexander Moore, Jackson Connor Moore and Hunter Grayson Moore; mother, Pauline G, Moore; brother-in-law, Ronald Chase; nephew, Kerry Chase ( Jennifer) and their children, Easton, Beckham and Luna Chase.
Per his wishes he was cremated and there will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Arbor Station Club Complex, 9650 Parkway Circle in Douglasville.
