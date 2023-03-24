James Orval Huffman, 80, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born on August 20, 1942. He is the son of the late Gorman Morris Huffman and the late Dallis Lorene Paugh Huffman.
James worked twenty plus years in the plastics industry and retired from MBCI. In his spare time, James enjoyed working on cars, watching drag racing, and dune buggies. In his younger years, he loved driving off road in dune buggies.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Huffman; sons and daughters-in-law Mark and Beth Huffman and Brian and Stella Huffman all of Douglasville; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Judy Huffman; sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Terry Utsler; grandchildren, Allen and Tamra Huffman, Tracie and Clint Reeves, Carter Huffman, Chandler Huffman, and Cooper Huffman; great-grandchildren, Cheyann, Bristol, Ryleigh, Charlotte and Annistyn; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service was held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.