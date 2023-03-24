James Orval Huffman, 80, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born on August 20, 1942. He is the son of the late Gorman Morris Huffman and the late Dallis Lorene Paugh Huffman.

James worked twenty plus years in the plastics industry and retired from MBCI. In his spare time, James enjoyed working on cars, watching drag racing, and dune buggies. In his younger years, he loved driving off road in dune buggies.

