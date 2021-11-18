James Paul Todd, 50, of Douglasville, died Nov. 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church of Douglasville Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. from the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Douglasville with the Rev. Scott Brown officiating. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.