Mr. James H. Hulsey Sr., age 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born October 20, 1945 in Haleyville, Alabama, the third born of eleven children. He was a God fearing, Christian man of Pentecostal faith. A man with a vibrant personality, Pop was bigger than life. He met the love of his life, Janice, when they were teenagers. They fell in love and married on May 28, 1965. If Pop liked you, he teased you. If he loved you, he gave you a nickname. He had worked for Square D Corporation, and everybody in Douglas County knew him as the “world’s best shade tree mechanic”. He was the best father in the world and his grandchildren all agree that he was one cool dude. Overall, he was a great man.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard L. and Dorothy (Painter) Hulsey; brothers, Richard Hulsey and Alfred Hulsey and sister Brenda Byers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Janice Crawford Hulsey; his children, Sonya Hulsey-Harrington, James H. Hulsey, Jr., Daniel “Danny” Hulsey (Sonia) and Jennifer Dent (Eugene); brothers, Rubin Hulsey, Roger Hulsey and Justin Hulsey; sisters, Glenda Turner, Azona McLeroy, Martha Owens and Alpha Morris; grandchildren, Josh Hulsey, Amanda “Mandy” Hulsey, Zach Hulsey, Gracie Nauman, Jordan Lee, Jackson Harrington, Jessica “Jessie” Hawkins, Preston Howell and Dylan Hulsey; and great-grandchildren, Kameron Guest, McKynzie Guest, Aydan Hulsey, Levi Hulsey, Kody Hulsey, Lillian “Blake” Hawkins, Axel Hawkins, Memphis Hulsey and Beau Hulsey.
A funeral service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven with Reverend Robby Entrekin officiating. Mr. Hulsey was laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park following the services.
