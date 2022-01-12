James R.L. McCoy, 41, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Golden Memorial UMC, 6903 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville. The Rev. Robert S. King, Senior Pastor, will serve as Eulogist.
Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens, 3180 S. Sweetwater Road, Lithia Springs.
A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Funeral Home Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville.
Mr. McCoy’s remains will be placed at the church until the time of the funeral service.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
