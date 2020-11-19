James Richard “Ricky” Greeson, 70, of Bethlehem, GA, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 12-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville and will receive them again on Saturday from 11 a.m.. till service time.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. Lloyd Latham officiating.
Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
