James Richard “Ricky” Greeson, 70, of Bethlehem, GA, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 12-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville and will receive them again on Saturday from 11 a.m.. till service time.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. Lloyd Latham officiating.

Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.

