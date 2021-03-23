Mr. James Robert Lewis, 79, of Douglasville, died Sunday, March 21, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Eulogy was provided by Billy Davis. Interment followed at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
