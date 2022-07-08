James Russell “Russ” Benson was born on June 26, 1965, in Atlanta and passed away at Wellstar Cobb Hospital on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9:09 a.m. from a congenital heart condition.
Russell is survived by his parents, James and Alma Benson; sister and brother in law, Kelly and Wally Anderson; sister and brother in law, Danette and Thomas Wright; sister and brother in law, Shellie and Tim Green; niece, Alyssa and her husband, Dustin Reed; great nieces, Anslee and Isla Reed; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those who proceeded Russell in death are grandparents, Burt and Alice Hampton and Roy and Shirley Benson; uncles, Ken Hampton and Ronald Benson; and aunt, Annette Benson Laseau.
Russell was always full of life, good times, and adventure, and was blessed with a devoted and loving family and many good friends.
Russell graduated from Lithia Springs High School, worked in heating/air conditioning field and then was a Journeyman Pipe Fitter. He lived in Florida for a number of years and absolutely loved the ocean and fishing. His other passion was hunting. Russell moved back to Georgia in February 2022.
Russell is already sorely missed, but his family and friends are grateful that he had a strong faith in our Lord and Savior.
Visitation and memorial service will be held for Russell on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3988 Highway 5 in Douglasville. Visitation at 1:30 p.m. and memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
