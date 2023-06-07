James Spencer Hayes, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born on November 11, 1940. He is the son of the late Andrew Garmon Hayes and the late Addie Mae Tibbets Hayes.
A big part of James’ life was taking care of special needs children by driving them safely to school, which he did for 22 years. James was married to Brenda Joyce Hayes for 65 years. He loved watching the Braves games.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Brenda Joyce Hayes; sons, Larry Hayes and David Hayes; brothers, Joel Hayes and Nubbin Hayes; sisters, Louise Tolbert and Betsy Hayes.
He is survived by his daughters, Julie Hayes Scovill of Buchanan, Georgia, Tammy (Kenneth) Dobbs of Carrollton, Georgia, Penny Hayes of Douglasville, Georgia, and Cindy Hayes of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Qutee Hayes of Powder Springs, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Hayes was cremated.
