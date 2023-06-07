James Spencer Hayes, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born on November 11, 1940. He is the son of the late Andrew Garmon Hayes and the late Addie Mae Tibbets Hayes.

A big part of James’ life was taking care of special needs children by driving them safely to school, which he did for 22 years. James was married to Brenda Joyce Hayes for 65 years. He loved watching the Braves games.

