James Stephen Grizzle, age 60, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 18th, 2020.
He was born on October 13, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Hope Beatty Grizzle and the late Freddie A. Grizzle. James graduated from South Cobb High School in 1978 and later earned an Associate’s Degree from Marietta Technical. He worked for 18 years for Coca-Cola Enterprises prior to becoming the Director of Information Technology for the City of Douglasville which he held for twelve years until retiring in 2019. James was a faithful and dedicated member of the Douglasville Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served as a High Priest and also in the Boy Scouts’ program.
James loved virtually anything science fiction. He loved Astronomy and the weather — so much so he was called “the weatherman” by his family. He also enjoyed Marvel and DC comics.
James is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sherry Kelley Grizzle of Douglasville; children: Jason Grizzle of Austin, TX, Ryan (Kathleen) Grizzle of Marietta, Shannon Grizzle and Evan Grizzle both of Douglasville; mother: Hope Beatty Grizzle of Marietta; granddaughters: Gracelyn Grizzle and Everly Grizzle; brother: John (Dagmar) Grizzle of Dallas, GA; sisters: Myra Grizzle and her husband, Mark Maisel of Dunwoody, and Diane Cornelius of Roswell, GA; nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, all guests are asked to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing. The public visitation was on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The Funeral Service began at 11:30 a.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Bishop David Miller officiating.
Interment followed in Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs with Jason Grizzle, Ryan Grizzle, Evan Grizzle, Mark Maisel, Bruce Kelley, and Timothy Dotson serving as Pallbearers.
