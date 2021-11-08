James T. Fields Sr., 96, of Douglasville, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, from 12-2 p.m.
The service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Happy Howard.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
