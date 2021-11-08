James T. Fields Sr., 96, of Douglasville, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, from 12-2 p.m.

The service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Happy Howard.

Private family burial will be held at a later date.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fields, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.