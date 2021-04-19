Davis obit

James “Tony” Davis Sr., 73, of Douglasville, died Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at noon in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor David McGuire officiating.

For those unable

to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made in memory of James Tony Davis Sr. to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or by mailing to American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association,

10 Glenlake Parkway NE, South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30328.

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Davis by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

