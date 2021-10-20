James Miller, 79, of Winston, Georgia passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.
He was born July 16, 1942 in Michigan, the son of the late Mr. Vincent Harold Miller and the late Mrs. Mary Eileen Tufnell.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle to many and friends (never meeting a stranger).
His careers were many. President of Volunteer Services at Wellstar Douglas, judge for the Miss America pageants, disc jockey on Michigan radio WBRB, News editor for Detroit Channel 7, manager of the Cadillac Elks Lodge, Michigan home inspector, Marriott Maintenance Director, and Home Depot sales associate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Conner Babcock; son-in-law, David Jessen.
He leaves behind his wife, June; daughter; Elaine (Ken) Mazzaro, son; Michael (Deana) Miller, granddaughter; Lauren Miller, grandsons; Alec Babcock, Mitch (McKenna) Miller; great-grandchildren, Maddox Miller, Kyler Wright, and Caylee Woodall; siblings, Ann (Mike) Kapus, Tim (Sandra) Miller, Tom (Jenny) Miller. Daughter-in-law; Rhonda (David) Jessen, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Thank you all for being his friend. Jim will be greatly missed.
According to Mr. Miller’s wishes he will be cremated. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
