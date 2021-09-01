Mr. James William Crane, 85, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Douglasville Church Of God of Prophecy Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. A Celebration of Mr. Crane’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Douglasville Church Of God Prophecy with Bro. James Green, Bro. Larry Lowry, and Mr. Earl Robinson officiating. Inurnment will take place in Heard County at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.