Ms. Jamie Lynne Howell, age 52, of Paulding County, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
She was born February 6, 1968, in Loudon, Tennessee, the daughter of Mr. Robert Alan Guider and Mrs. JoAnn Cole Adams.
Ms. Howell worked as an art teacher for Paulding County Schools at Shelton Elementary. She loved helping children and was a wonderful teacher. Ms. Howell enjoyed studying her bible and was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. She loved life, spending time gardening and her family.
She is survived
by her daughter
and son-in-law, Brittany Blair and Kevin McGinn of Bedford Hills, New York, her mother, JoAnn Cole Adams of Carrollton; her father and step-mother, Robert Alan and Ann Guider of Winston; her sister, Missy and Scott Holmes of Winston; her niece, Bailie Holmes; her nephew, Connor Holmes and two grandchildren, Ryan Perry McGinn and Rylie Jo McGinn.
According to Ms. Howell’s wishes, she will be cremated. Her family will celebrate her life privately and her cremated remains will be taken back to her home state of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Jamie Lynn Howell to the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasis 618-566-2020.
Messages of condolences to the family may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
