Jamie Wright, 37, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1984. She is the daughter of Steven Fry and Sharon Wright.
Ms. Wright was always loving and kind. She was a loving mother to her children. They were her world. She strived to see the good in people and would do whatever it takes see that their needs were met. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and sharing the gospel of Jesus.
Ms. Wright is preceded in death by her nephew, Braydon Noah Andrews.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Stefffan Shealey and Gabriel Isiah Lawson; daughter, Brianna Wright; sisters, Jillian and Claude Santana, Amanda (Paul) Burnum, and Amylia Wright; brothers, Greg McGinnis and Jeremy McGinnis; nephew, Noah Andrews also survive.
The family received friends on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The service followed at 2 p.m. Interment followed immediately at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
