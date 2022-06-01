Jan Kelley Anderson, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1947 in Miami, Florida the daughter of the late Dewey P. Kelley and the late Janette Hutcheson Kelley. Jan earned her Bachelor’s degree from University of North Carolina Greensboro and worked for various companies for many years as an Interior Designer. Jan worked for Post Properties starting as Quality Assurance of new properties being built. She also assisted with interior design. Over time she became responsible for all interior design. She purchased furniture and all accessories for model apartments, leasing offices and exercise facilities. Jan worked 13 years rising to Vice President.
Jan loved gardening, music and traveling. She also held a special admiration for cats. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her husband, Larry, said “My wife, Jan was a faithful follower of the Lord. She was a wonderful woman, full of happiness. She was my best friend, my faithful companion. Jan fulfilled my life. Over the years, I discovered that she would not ever utter an untruth.” She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ben Kelley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Edward Anderson; her children: Karanyna (Bill) Davis, Katriena (Mark) Rounds, and Keith Schwartz; brother, Chip Kelley; grandchildren: Josh Rounds, Gabe Rounds, Brock Davis, Cole Davis, and Jenna Rae Rounds; one great grandson, Oliver Davis; and her nieces, Laura Veneri and Erica Flory.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at College Park United Methodist Church with Reverend Bill Walker officiating. Jan will be placed in state at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will follow in College Park Cemetery with Brock Davis, Cole Davis, Gabe Rounds, Josh Rounds, Keith Schwartz, and Matt Veneri serving as Pallbearers.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory of Jan may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
