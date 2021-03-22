Mrs. Jan Marie Owens, 69, of Winston, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.
She was born Jan. 21, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia, the youngest of three daughters of the late Mr. Amos Arch Culpepper and the late Mrs. Ruth Ann Gossett Culpepper. Mrs. Owens worked for Eastern Airlines and other companies in the airline/travel industry for over 30 years. She loved going to Daytona Beach, playing tennis and going snow skiing. Mrs. Owens was a member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville.
Mrs. Owens is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mr. Dennis Michael Owens of Winston, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Christy and Ben Gable of Douglasville, Georgia, Allison and Jeff Vaughn of Canton, Georgia; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Elaine and Bruce Kwasha of Atlanta, Georgia, Patricia and Ricky Folds of Opelika, Alabama; four grandchildren, Hunter and Chase Gable, Connor and Lainey Vaughn; numerous nieces, nephews,
and great-nieces
and -nephews also survive.
According to Mrs. Owens wishes, she was cremated. A Private Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.