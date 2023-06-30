Jane Addis McCravy, 76, of Douglasville, GA, formerly of Rabun County, passed away June 28, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jane was the daughter of Claude and Hazel Shook Addis. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Larry and Carlton Addis.

