Jane Addis McCravy, 76, of Douglasville, GA, formerly of Rabun County, passed away June 28, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jane was the daughter of Claude and Hazel Shook Addis. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Larry and Carlton Addis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel McCravy, and a son, Justin McCravy, of the home, and a son Bryan McCravy of Montana.
She is also survived by one brother, Robert Addis of Alpharetta, GA, her step mother Esther Addis, two sisters Shirley Olson (Carl) of Colorado, Linda Jackson (Harry) of Buford, GA, and a brother Jimmy Addis, Tiger, GA; and a host of niece's, nephews & loved ones.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on July 15, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 3495 Bright Star Rd., Douglasville, GA. Immediately following, all are invited to come to Danny & Jane’s home to share a meal and your personal expressions regarding your fond memories of our beloved Jane.
Per Jane's wish, her body was cremated.
