Jane Carpenter Ellis Searcy Butler, 85, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
She was born in Atlanta on July 24, 1937, to the late Ishmael and Nell Ellis and grew up in Hapeville. Jane married William ‘Bill’ Searcy in 1957. They had four daughters and were involved in numerous church and school activities. Jane and Bill were married for 36 years. She lost Bill on December 6, 1993 after a long medical battle. Jane married Herbert Butler in 2000. They enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with their combined families. On May 25, 2020, Jane lost Herbert to prostate cancer.
Jane is survived by her brother, Jack Ellis (Lolly); her daughters, Laura Searcy, Lisa Lindly (Doug), Linda Kellogg (the late Rob Kellogg) and Leigh Sims (Darin). She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jane developed a close relationship with Herbert’s children, Cindy Williams (the late Tim Williams), Harriett Walker (Greg), Herb Butler (April) and John Butler (Valerie). She was also blessed with an additional 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Jane will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Ave., Douglasville. Following the visitation will be a chapel service at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Herb Butler officiating.
Jane will be laid to rest on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research found at michaeljfox.org.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
