Jane Carpenter Ellis Searcy Butler, 85, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

She was born in Atlanta on July 24, 1937, to the late Ishmael and Nell Ellis and grew up in Hapeville. Jane married William ‘Bill’ Searcy in 1957. They had four daughters and were involved in numerous church and school activities. Jane and Bill were married for 36 years. She lost Bill on December 6, 1993 after a long medical battle. Jane married Herbert Butler in 2000. They enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with their combined families. On May 25, 2020, Jane lost Herbert to prostate cancer.

