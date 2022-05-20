Jane Lichte Sizemore, 89, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
She was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Freelandville, Indiana, daughter of the late Mr. Henry Lichte and the late Mrs. Matilda Pepmeier. Mrs. Sizemore enjoyed gardening and bird watching, she loved to read, especially westerns. She loved her family and pets very much.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Sizemore; brother, Charles Lichte; sister, Helen Harbin; son-in-law, Tommy Lester.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Lester of Hiram, Dr. Patricia and (Jay) Ritch of Salado, TX; sons, Alan and (Cindy) Sizemore of Victoria, TX, Michael Sizemore of Lithia Springs, Donald Sizemore of Lithia Springs, Bill and (Telesa) Williams of Edmond, OK; brother, Roy Lichte of Brownsburg, IN; six grandchildren, Amy, Jeremy, Jared, Taylor, Matthew and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jameson and Rawlins; great-great-grandchild, Spencer; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Mrs. Sizemore’s wishes she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Douglasville.
